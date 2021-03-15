Police investigating stabbing at Boost Mobile store in Atlanta
ATLANTA - An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said investigators are working to determine why a customer at a Boost Mobile store in Atlanta allegedly stabbed an employee on Monday afternoon.
Officials said officers responded to the store on Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard at approximately 4:50 p.m. a found an employee stabbed at the store.
Police said the woman was alert, breathing and conscious when she was transported to a nearby hospital.
Preliminary investigation indicates there was a verbal dispute between a customer and employee that led to the stabbing.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.
