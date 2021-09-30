Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly shooting at Southwest Atlanta home

Atlanta police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home on Beatie Avenue early Thursday morning.

ATLANTA - Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting at a Southwest Atlanta home early Thursday morning.

Officials say they were called to reports of a person shot on the 1300 block of Beatie Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, officers found a man shot at the location. He has died from his injuries.

FOX 5 cameras saw homicide detectives working the scene to gather information about the shooting.

Officials have not released the victim's name or the circumstances that led up to his death.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

