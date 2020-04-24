Police investigating burglary at Buckhead jewelry store

Police are investigating a burglary at a popular jewelry store in Buckhead.

Officers responded to an alarm call around 3 a.m. Friday at Brown & Company Jewelers located in the 3200 block of Peachtree Road.

Upon arrival, responding officers saw a large hole in the glass window at the front of the store.

April 24, 2020 - Police investigating burglary at Brown & Company (FOX 5)

According to police, three jewelry showcases were damaged and the items inside them were missing. Investigators haven't said how much the items are worth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

