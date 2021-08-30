Police investigating assault on MARTA bus driver

MARTA and Atlanta police are investigating after a bus driver was allegedly assaulted.

MARTA police said the assault happened at the intersection of Thermond Street and Maple Street.

Officials said the MARTA bus driver is uninjured.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

