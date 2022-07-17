Police investigate shots fired into home of mother, 10-year-old in LaGrange

LaGrange police say they are investigating a shooting incident involving the home of a mother and her 10-year-old child.

Officers say the incident occurred around 2:19 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home on East Cannon Street.

Marquita Williams and her 10-year-old child were awoken by shots fired into their home, authorities say.

Injuries were not reported by officials, but officers and detectives were able to locate multiple casings and projectiles in the area of the crime.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.