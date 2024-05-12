Woman shot in Atlanta during argument between men, police say

A woman was shot early Sunday morning during an argument between two men, according to Atlanta police.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. in what appeared to be a homeless encampment along Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta.

Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting was a result of an argument between two men. It's believed that each person involved knew one another.

This investigation remains ongoing.