Police investigate fatal stabbing at Smyrna apartment

Cobb County police are investigating a weekend homicide in Smyrna.

Police said responding officers found 28-year-old Oscar Hernandez inside an apartment at 2001 Old Concord Road with multiple injures.

Police said life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Hernandez died.

Police said the homicide occurred at approximately 11:52 p.m. on July 17.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives at 770-499-4111 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

