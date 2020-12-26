Police investigate deadly stabbing at SE Atlanta park

article

Police in Atlanta are trying to piece together the events that lead to the deadly stabbing of a man at a park on Christmas morning.

Police said they were called out to the Phoenix II Park located along Georgia Avenue SE around 5 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a man stabbed multiple times. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are trying to work on leads in the case.

The name of the victim has not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.