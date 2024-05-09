Ossoff sets one-week deadline for DeJoy to report on Atlanta's postal issues

article

Sen. Jon Ossoff is again pressing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over mail delivery performance in metro Atlanta.

The Georgia senator sent a letter to DeJoy on Thursday asking for an update on the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center.

"It has been nearly a month since we spoke at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on April 16 concerning service failures at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto," Sen. Ossoff wrote. "As we have discussed throughout the past few weeks, it is urgent that the performance of USPS delivery in Georgia improve immediately."

FOX 5 has been reporting for months about delays in the mail service. Last month during a hearing, DeJoy told a Senate committee the inbound mail delivery on-time rate was at 36 percent. He added that about 60 days would be needed to get back to full service.

Ossoff is asking DeJoy to give a status report on the facility and service in the area within one week.