Police investigate deadly southeast Atlanta shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta police confirmed the shooting happened in the 300 block Thomasville Boulevard. When officers arrived around 3:40 p.m., they found the body of a male victim who died after being shot.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is assisting in the investigation.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

