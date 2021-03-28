Police investigate deadly Atlanta hit-and-run

article

Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly hit-and-run.

On Saturday at approximately 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Interstate 20 westbound near Moreland Aveneue.

Witnesses saw the deadly wreck and told police an older model Chevy Impala fled the scene after crashing into the victim's vehicle.

The victim died of their injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital, officials said.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

