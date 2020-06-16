Expand / Collapse search

Police in Kennesaw searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Missing Persons
Destiny D. Johnson (Kennesaw Police Department)

KENNESAW, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl

Destiny D. Johnson was last seen around 11:45 on Monday in the area of McEver Wood Drive, according to the Kennesaw Police Department.

Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a black shirt with gray shorts and camouflage “Vans” shoes. She typically wears glasses, police say, but it was not known if she had hers. She has braided hair.

Destiny D. Johnson (Kennesaw Police Department)

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Detective Bihari at 770-429-4533.