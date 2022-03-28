Police interview person of interest, 2 years after 24-year-old man's death in Paulding County

This month marks two years since 24-year-old Aaron Curtis Quarterman was hit and killed by a driver in Paulding County. Now investigators might have an idea of who fatally struck him.

LaTanya Sellars has had to drive past a grassy area on Dallas Acworth Highway near her home, knowing her son's final moments were there.

"I have to hope I'm not stuck in traffic and try not to look at it," she said.

Quarterman wasn't even a mile from home when a car hit and killed him March 5, 2020.

Family still remembers the North Paulding high school graduate's grin, laugh and animated personality.

"I could talk about my son all day," Sellars said. "It brings me such joy."

Two years later, his killer is still out there. No charges, no arrests.

"One day it's going to come out, and we will have justice for Aaron," Sellars said.

His mother says she's waited patiently for years, hoping for an update, or an indication that there will justice for her son.

Monday Georgia State Patrol told FOX 5 Atlanta's Alex Whittler they interviewed a person of interest in the 24-year-old's death this month.

They're pursuing another.

Those new developments encourage Sellars, but she says she's not yet satisfied.

"I need justice for my son. I know the truth is going to come out," she said.

Anyone with information about who killed Quarterman should contact Georgia State Patrol.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE