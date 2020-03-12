Paulding County mother pleads for public's help finding who killed her son

A 24-year-old Paulding County man is dead and his mother is pleading for the public's help to find the killer.

Aaron Curtis Quarterman was hit and killed by a car on March 6. The driver didn't stop.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the hit and run, as the boy’s father returns from the Philippines.

His mother tells FOX 5's Alex Whittler he hadn’t seen his son in more than ten years.

LaTanya Sellars refuses to let her youngest child’s death remain a mystery.

"I'm asking for anyone to please help find who did this," she pleaded.

Aaron was just one day away from starting a new job making smoothie displays in Marietta.

The family says the North Paulding high school grad was spiritual and full of hope.

"Ask anyone of the neighbors," Sellars said. "If you’d see him he’d want you to smile," she said.

Quarterman never even had the chance to start that new job.

His life was cut short some time March 6.

He was fatally hit near the corner of Cedarcrest Road and Dallas Acworth Highway. That’s about a mile from his home.

The driver kept going.

"For someone to just not even stop," Sellars said, "No skid marks. Nothing you don’t even do that to a dog," she said.

Sellars saw her son’s lifeless body for the first time at the funeral home Thursday, one week after the tragedy and one day after a vigil held in his honor.

"My only son is gone. His father is on the way not from the Philippines. He hasn’t seen him in ten years. This is a drastic loss," Sellars said.

Anyone interested in helping Sellars can do so here.

Anyone who believes they saw something that could help point police to whoever killed Quarterman should call police immediately.