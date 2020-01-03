Expand / Collapse search

Police identify man arrested for deadly shooting

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified a man accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Atlanta on Thursday. 

Police said Samuel Arnold Junior shot Ezekiel McNair in the face near the 5 Points MARTA station. 

According to police, the two men were fighting just before Arnold pulled out a gun and opened fire. 

Officers arrested Arnold shortly after the shooting, and now he's being held at the Fulton County Jail on homicide charges. 

