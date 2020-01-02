Police: Man dies after being shot in the face in Downtown Atlanta

A man who was shot in the face Thursday afternoon in Downtown Atlanta has died, according to police.

Police taped off an area near the Five Points MARTA Station as part of their investigation.

Authorities confirmed to FOX 5 that an adult male victim died at the scene after being shot in the face.

Investigators said they have arrested one suspect. The suspect's identity was not immediately made available.

