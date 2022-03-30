Expand / Collapse search
Police ID woman stuck, killed by truck while walking dog in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Woman, dog killed by pick-up truck on Cobb County road, police say

Police said a woman and her dog were out for an evening walk. The tried to cross the road when they were hit and killed.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department identified a woman killed by a pick-up truck while walking her dog on Sandy Plains Road on Monday night. 

Police said 57-year-old Marietta resident Nancy Kim-Lindstrom died when a red Ford Ranger was heading south and slammed into her and her dog, who both died at the scene.

Police the 53-year-old driver of the Ford was uninjured and stayed at the scene. Police have not said if the driver will face charges. 

FOX 5 Atlanta's Denise Dillon spoke to people who lived nearby. 

"I saw flashing lights coming through the bedroom window," said Donnie Mitchell who lives across the street.

Mitchell looked out his window and could see police blocking off the road and medics on-scene. Then he took a closer, heartbreaking look.

"Looked like someone was laying against the curb and there was a dog in the middle of the street," said Mitchell.

