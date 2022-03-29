Woman, dog struck and killed crossing Cobb County road

Police say a woman was out for a walk with her dog on Sandy Plains Road when they lost their lives in a crash on Monday night in Cobb County.

Investigators say they were crossing Sandy Plains near Whitlock Road, just as a Ford Ranger was heading south and slammed into them.

"I saw flashing lights coming through the bedroom window," said Donnie Mitchell who lives across the street.

Mitchell looked out his window and could see police blocking off the road and medics on scene. Then he took a closer, heartbreaking look.

"Looked like someone was laying against the curb and there was a dog in the middle of the street," said Mitchell.

Jaquan Nowell also saw the flashing lights from his house.

"When I looked outside they were taking somebody away. I had to call my wife, ‘Oh, somebody just got hit,’" said Nowell.

Police say the 53-year-old driver of the truck, was not injured and did stay on the scene to talk to investigators.

Meanwhile, neighbors on both sides of Sandy Plains are talking about the tragedy.

"We have a lot of people in our neighborhood that walk their dogs late at night," said Cherry Bush.

Julie Hall often walks her dog, Trixie, along Sandy Plains.

"I walk up and down there, and then this happens, and I'm reconsidering it," said Hall.

Hall says a lot of people in the neighborhood have been thinking about the accident and wondering about the woman who died.

"How it happened, who it was, there's a lot of unknowns right now. Just overall sadness, a tragedy like that," said Hall.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman until the contact her family.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and ask if anyone has any additional information to give them a call.

