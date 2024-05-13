Decatur landscaper robbed of mowers, tools worth $15K

article

A professional landscaper says he's around $15,000 in the hole after robbers stole his trailer filled with the tools he needs to do his job.

Sid Jerr-Dan says someone tried to break into his home through his backdoor in Belvedere Park on May 11.

His roommate reportedly scared them off with a pistol and a bright light, but not before they stole his landscaping trailer right out of his driveway, which he says held two commercial mowers, tools, ladders and other equipment he uses for his landscaping business.

"That shows me that they're driving around here every single day, waiting for you to slip up one time, and they're gonna be there," he said. "I'm out here trying to make a living, and they're making it real hard."

Jerr-Dan says this isn't the first time he's been targeted. Just a month ago, he claimed around $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen from his van and shed.

"My hope is to raise some awareness to give the police more incentive to patrol the area, which they hardly ever do due to staffing shortages," he told FOX 5.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Jerr-Dan get back on his feet.