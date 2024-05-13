Family of man killed outside Atlanta strip club says it was a robbery

Loved ones of a man shot and killed outside the well-known Atlanta strip club Magic City are seeking answers in the days following his shooting death.

Atlanta police say 32-year-old Gerrone Avery was found gunned down on Forsyth Street just before 4 a.m. on May 4.

His mother, Tara Avery, says she spent this Mother’s Day grieving the loss of her son who took his last breaths just feet away from Magic City.

"It was hard…it was hard to know he’s not gonna be here anymore," she said. "I know my son was lying on that ground…and he had no one there with him."

APD officials confirmed a Spelman College police officer was involved in the incident but did not say who fired the fatal shots.

The grieving mother says she was told by detectives that surveillance video showed her son had been the victim of a robbery just moments before.

"That’s what they told me, ‘Your son is a victim,’" she stated. "We want to know his last moments of his life. He was a loving person."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A man was shot and killed at Magic City on Forsyth Street SW in Atlanta. Police are investigating.

His sister, Jasmine Avery, told FOX 5 she just wants justice for her brother.

"I miss him…he was always there no matter what," she said.

No charges have been filed or arrests made in this case. FOX 5 reached out to officials with Spelman College to find out the status of that officer’s employment. School officials said they were aware of the incident but did not have any further comment.

Avery’s funeral is set for the end of this month. Loved ones say they plan to create a fundraiser online to help cover costs. Police have not shared any additional details about the robbery but say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.