Police ID woman found shot dead in car inside Gwinnett church parking lot

Gwinnett police have identified a woman who was found shot dead inside a car in unincorporated Dacula Wednesday morning as Azahni Ellis, 27, of Milwaukee, WI.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 200 block of Rabbit Hill Road and found Ellis inside the vehicle, which was located in the Christ the King Church parking lot.

Investigators determined that the shooting occured in the home across the street and identified the home owner as the shooter. According to the Gwinnett Police Department, the home owner had invited Ellis over earlier in the evening. At some point, they said Ellis attempted to rob the home owner and shot at him as he attempted to flee the residence. According to police, Ellis left the residence and returned moments later. Ellis then attempted to forcefully enter the residence again by breaking a window next to the front door. The home owner shot Ellis as Ellis was coming through the front door, investigators said.

Police have not charged the home owner in the shooting and determined it to be committed in self-defense.