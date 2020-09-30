Woman found shot dead in car inside Gwinnett church parking lot

A woman was gunned down early Wednesday morning in unincorporated Dacula. Police found the victim inside a car located in the Christ the King Church parking lot, but they think she was actually shot at a home across the street.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 200 block of Rabbit Hill Road. The woman died at the scene. Investigators don't know if she was shot in the car or the house, but think she drove across the street to the church lot where she was found.

Police have yet to ID her. They also don't know how old she is and if she lived in the home where the shooting took place.

There were a number of people at the house when officers arrived. They are all being called witnesses as detectives talk to them trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.