Police: Husband shoots wife, before dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound

A Hall County man was hospitalized after shooting his wife and then turning the gun on himself, investigators said Friday.

According to Hall County Emergency Services, 47-year-old Cameron Roberson call 911 to report he shot his wife at their home on Birch Court in Oakwood. Roberson then told the 911 operator that he wanted to take his own life.

Oakwood police and Hall County Sheriff's deputies then went to the home and found the 46-year-old wife in the front yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The woman confirmed to authorities that she had been shot by her husband.

Investigators found Roberson behind the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics from Hall County Fire Services paramedics provided aid to both the husband and wife. They were later taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment, where Roberson died as a result of his injuries, officials confirmed.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.

An investigation is ongoing.

