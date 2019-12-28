Police: Four shot during aggravated assault

Cobb County Police Department are investigating after four people were shot and one person was injured Friday night at an apartment.

According to police, around 30 people were attending a party at the apartment complex located in the 1500 block of Ridenour Parkway. Shortly after 9:28 p.m. an argument broke out during the party, leading to shots being fired.

When police arrived they found Leonard Cooper, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and Morgan Jackson, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A 17-year-old male was also seen with a gunshot wound to the stomach, a 16-year-old female was shot in the finger, and a 15-year-old female was injured from broken glass.

All victims were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Information about suspects was not immediately available.

Police are continuing to investigate.

