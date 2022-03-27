Suspect in missing woman's murder dies during SWAT standoff, police confirm

article

Police in South Fulton said a man died during a standoff that started when police found a missing woman shot to death.

The South Fulton Police Department said investigators found 30-year-old Teante Jones dead on Saturday evening at a home on Sable Chase Lane. Jones' family told FOX 5 Atlanta they hadn't heard from her since 1:30 p.m. on March 24. The Fairburn Police Department said investigators had been searching for Jones since Friday.

Police said 43-year-old Kenneth Southern, who investigators indicated was the suspect, barricaded himself in the attic of the house Saturday night.

South Fulton police said South Metro Regional SWAT responded and tried to negotiate with Southern, but he turned a gun on himself. Police found him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance. Agents declined to open an investigation, saying law enforcement did not use force or fire shots during the standoff.

No officers were injured.

Will Brantley, who said he was Jones' boyfriend, told FOX 5 Atlanta her family and friends tracked her phone to the woods off Derrick Road. Searchers found her car on Saturday.

"All I know is she dropped me off at work at 6:45 (a.m.) that Thursday (March 24) and she was supposed to pick me up at 7 p.m.," he said, before the deaths of Jones and Southern were confirmed.

Jones never came, he said.

South Fulton police are continuing to investigate.

