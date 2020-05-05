Police find missing 74-year-old Atlanta woman

article

Atlanta Police canceled a Mattie's Call after finding a missing 74-year-old woman Thursday afternoon. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Diana Griffin had last been seen at her residence along Peyton Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police said.

Police describe Griffin as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with short salt-and-pepper hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a black T-shirt with the words “not my problem,” and black pants. Griffin was reportedly diagnosed with dementia and police said she takes medication for it.