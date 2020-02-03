Police desperately searching for Clayton County bipolar teen

Police in Clayton County need your help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for over half a day.

If you know anything that could help find Raina McGee, please call Clayton County police. (Clayton County Police Department)

Officials say 17-year-old Raina McGee was last seen getting into a black vehicle at the Flats at 1885 on Harper Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, McGee's mother had called to make sure she had been picked up by the correct person, which turned out to be not the case.

The person who filed the missing person report told police that McGee has a "history of crossing the state line" and that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, black fur coat, black sweatpants, and black Fila sneakers.

McGee is around 5'9" tall with a weight of 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes.

If you have any information about where McGee could be, please call Clayton County police at 770-477-3550.