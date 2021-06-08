Police describe vehicle suspected in deadly Johns Creek hit-and-run

Police have issued a description of a car suspected of killing a 23-year-old man in a hit-and-run accident.

Johns Creek police asked the public to be on the lookout for a dark or black four-door sedan damage to the front right bumper and hood area, front windshield damage and possibly some minor damage along the passenger side.

Police said a car fitting that description struck and killed 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III on McGinnis Ferry Road. Police said Bartlett had gotten out of his vehicle to secure a mattress and box spring that was tied to the top of his car at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he was struck by a passing driver.

He died of his injures, police say.

"When he crossed the road to secure it. After he secured it he went back around to the driver’s side of the door to speak with the driver. At that point a vehicle approaching from the rear swerved slightly striking the back of the vehicle hitting the pedestrian hitting and killing him," Johns Creek Police Captain Todd Hood said.

Hood said the car that struck Bartlett apparently turned around on the roadway and returned to the scene before driving away into Gwinnett County.

Barlett was the son of Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tamara Bartlett. The Gwinnett County Sherrif's Office held a prayer vigil Saturday evening in memory of Richard Barlett at Collins Hill Park.

Johns Creek police are investigating the hit-and-run and ask anyone with information is asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Department at 470-774–3358 or email Johns Creek Detective Alexander Hennessee at alexander.hennessee@johnscreekga.gov.

