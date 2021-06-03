23-year-old Johns Creek man killed in hit and run, police search for driver

Police are searching for the driver who struck a man on the side of McGinnis Ferry Road on Wednesday evening.

It happened in the eastbound lanes just before the bridge at the Chattahoochee River. Johns Creek police said 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III had gotten out of his vehicle to secure a mattress and box spring that was tied to the top of his vehicle around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The man died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the car is dark in color or a black 4-door sedan, possibly a BMW. It will have damage to the front-right bumper and hood area, front windshield damage, and minor damage to the passenger side doors.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Hennessee with the Johns Creek Police Department at 470-774-3358.

