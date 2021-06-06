Loved ones hold vigil for deputy's son killed in Johns Creek hit-and-run

The Gwinnett County Sherrif's Office held a prayer vigil Saturday evening to remember the son of one of their deputies.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said Richard Bartlett III, the son of Deputy Tamara Bartlett, died on Wednesday due to injuries from a hit-and-run.

Family and friends gathered for the vigil at Collins Hill Park in Lawrenceville.

"As we continue to keep Deputy Bartlett and her family in our thoughts and prayers, we extend our most deepest and sincerest condolences," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said Bartlett was struck in the eastbound lanes on McGinnis Ferry Road just before the bridge at the Chattahoochee River.

Johns Creek police said 23-year-old Bartlett exited his vehicle to secure a mattress and box spring that was tied to the top of his vehicle around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

"When he crossed the road to secure it. After he secured it he went back around to the driver’s side of the door to speak with the driver. At that point a vehicle approaching from the rear swerved slightly striking the back of the vehicle hitting the pedestrian hitting and killing him," Johns Creek Police Captain Todd Hood said.

Hood said the car that struck Bartlett apparently turned around on the roadway and returned to the scene before driving away to Gwinnett County.

Police said the car is dark in color or a black four-door sedan, possibly a BMW. It will have damage to the front-right bumper and hood area, front windshield damage, and minor damage to the passenger side doors.

"We don’t know why they fled the scene at this point. We don’t know what the charges would have been if they had stopped but because they didn’t stop they have a felony hit and run and a vehicular homicide so now they are very serious," Hood said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Johns Creek Police Department at 470-774-3358.

Johns Creek police are investigating the hit-and-run and ask anyone with information is asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Department at (470) 774–3358 or email Johns Creek detective Alexander Hennessee at alexander.hennessee@johnscreekga.gov.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.