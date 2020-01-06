Police: Dad barricades himself in home after attacking children with bat

A man who is possibly armed with a gun has barricaded himself inside his Atlanta home after his kids told police he attacked them Monday morning.

Police were called to a domestic dispute at a home along Griffin Street Northwest shortly after 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, three minors told officers their father had assaulted them with a bat inside the home. They managed to escape and called the police.

According to police, the three victims were alert, conscious and breathing, with cuts to the head. They were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The three children told responding officers that their dad was still inside the house with one other child.

The suspect, who's possibly armed with a handgun, has barricaded himself inside the home.

SWAT officers have been called to the scene.

Nearby Hollis Innovation Academy has been placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution.