Police continue search for missing Atlanta woman

Atlanta police are ramping up their search for a missing Clark Atlanta University student.

Alexis Crawford was last seen on October 30 in the Atlanta area.

The 21-year-old's family said they last spoke with Alexis that day and she sounded in good spirits.

Her family was joined by community members and Atlanta police for a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Police describe Alexis as being 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 150-pounds, with black hair, and dark brown eyes.

Officers urged anyone with any information to come forward.