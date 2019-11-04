Police continue search for missing Atlanta woman
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are ramping up their search for a missing Clark Atlanta University student.
Alexis Crawford was last seen on October 30 in the Atlanta area.
The 21-year-old's family said they last spoke with Alexis that day and she sounded in good spirits.
Her family was joined by community members and Atlanta police for a news conference on Monday afternoon.
Police describe Alexis as being 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 150-pounds, with black hair, and dark brown eyes.
Officers urged anyone with any information to come forward.