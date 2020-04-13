Police: Clayton County teen missing without her medication

Georgia police need your help finding a Clayton County teen who went missing without her medication.

Law enforcement issued a Mattie's Call for 14-year-old Machiya Martin after a missing person's call Sunday night.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Martin was last seen running on the 5700 block of Riverdale Road.

Officials say Martin suffers from bipolar disorder and does not have her medication.

Martin is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. She has black braided hair and brown eyes.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a yellow dress and white fur slippers.

If you have any information that can help officers find Martin, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

