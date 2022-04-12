Police: Chamblee man with autism reported missing after leaving to find work

article

Chamblee police are searching for a 19-year-old man with autism who has been missing since Monday morning.

Officials say 19-year-old Arturo Hernandez-Rodriguez was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday when he left his apartment on the 4200 block of N. Shallowford Road to go look for work.

Investigators believe that Hernandez-Rodriguez is known to be near Chamblee Plaza, the QuikTrip on Peachtree Boulevard, the QuikTrip on Buford Highway, and the Park on N. Shallowford Road in Dunwoody.

Hernandez-Rodriguez is a high-functioning autistic Hispanic man, officials say.

If you have any information about where Hernandez-Rodriguez could be, please call the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5005.