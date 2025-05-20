Some DeKalb County residents could see no or low water pressure | What we know

The Brief DeKalb County crews are repairing a failed water distribution valve affecting Clairmont Terrace and Wakefield Forest subdivisions. Residents may experience low water pressure or no service; bottled water distribution sites are set up in both areas. Affected residents can contact the Watershed Department via email or phone for assistance.



Crews with the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management are working to repair a failed water distribution valve affecting service in the Clairmont Terrace and Wakefield Forest subdivisions.

What we know:

As of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, residents in the impacted neighborhoods may be experiencing low water pressure or no water service at all.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when water service would return to normal.

What you can do:

To assist affected customers, the county has set up bottled water distribution sites in both subdivisions while repairs are underway.

Residents experiencing service issues are encouraged to contact the Watershed Department by email at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or by phone at 770-270-6243.

SEE ALSO: