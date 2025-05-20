Some DeKalb County residents could see no or low water pressure | What we know
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Crews with the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management are working to repair a failed water distribution valve affecting service in the Clairmont Terrace and Wakefield Forest subdivisions.
What we know:
As of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, residents in the impacted neighborhoods may be experiencing low water pressure or no water service at all.
What we don't know:
It is not clear when water service would return to normal.
What you can do:
To assist affected customers, the county has set up bottled water distribution sites in both subdivisions while repairs are underway.
Residents experiencing service issues are encouraged to contact the Watershed Department by email at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or by phone at 770-270-6243.
SEE ALSO:
- Crews stop major water main break on busy DeKalb County roadway
- Boil water advisory lifted for most of DeKalb County after Clairmont Road water main break repaired
- Broken water main repair underway on Clairmont Terrace near Clairmont Road
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.