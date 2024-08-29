Broken water main repair underway on Clairmont Terrace near Clairmont Road

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are currently working to repair a broken water main on Clairmont Terrace near Clairmont Road.

The break occurred when a contractor, who was replacing and repairing fire hydrants in the area, accidentally damaged a service line, causing significant disruption. As a result, residents in the vicinity are experiencing low to no water pressure. To assist those affected, crews are distributing bottled water to residents while the repair work is underway.

Residents impacted by the water outage are encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or by calling 770-270-6243 for assistance and further information. The Department has assured the public that updates will be provided as the situation progresses.