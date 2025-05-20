Sen. Ossoff demands federal probe into racist texts targeting Georgia youth

article

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is renewing calls for a federal investigation into a wave of racist and threatening text messages sent to Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ youth across Georgia, including minors as young as 14.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent this week to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Neal Patel, Ossoff urged both agencies to redouble their efforts to identify those responsible for what he described as a coordinated and sophisticated campaign of hate.

"I write to follow up on my previous December 2024 request that the Department of Justice fully investigate the racist mass text campaign that targeted Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ Georgians, including children, in November 2024," Ossoff wrote. "According to subsequent reporting, the texts may have been the result of a coordinated, sophisticated attack. In light of that reporting, I ask that you redouble your investigatory efforts to identify the perpetrators of this hateful campaign and hold them accountable."

The backstory:

FOX 5 Atlanta previously reported that one text told a Black recipient they had been "selected to pick cotton" and warned of consequences for noncompliance. Families of victims described being frightened and traumatized.

What we know:

Ossoff initially urged the Biden Administration to investigate the messages shortly after they surfaced in late 2024.

He is urging the same of the Trump administration.