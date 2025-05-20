Man arrested for deadly shooting during basketball game in Atlanta

article

The Brief Derrick Dalton, 45, was arrested and charged with murder for a shooting during a basketball game in July 2024. The incident occurred after a fight broke out over a basketball going into a neighbor's yard and hitting a barbeque grill. The victim died on November 8, 2024, from complications related to the shooting.



A man has been arrested for a shooting back in July 2024 during a pickup game of basketball.

SEE ALSO: Man shot after fight over basketball in Atlanta neighborhood, police say

The backstory:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a fight broke out over the ball going into a neighbor’s yard and striking a barbeque grill. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Hardee Street around 11:30 p.m. on July 14, 2024. At the scene, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

He died on Nov. 8, 2024, from complications related to the shooting.

What we know:

Derrick Dalton, 45, was arrested on Monday. He was charged with murder and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Dalton retained legal counsel.