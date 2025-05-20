Man arrested for deadly shooting during basketball game in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man has been arrested for a shooting back in July 2024 during a pickup game of basketball.
The backstory:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, a fight broke out over the ball going into a neighbor’s yard and striking a barbeque grill. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Hardee Street around 11:30 p.m. on July 14, 2024. At the scene, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.
He died on Nov. 8, 2024, from complications related to the shooting.
What we know:
Derrick Dalton, 45, was arrested on Monday. He was charged with murder and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if Dalton retained legal counsel.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Atlanta Police Department.