Man shot after fight over basketball in Atlanta neighborhood, police say

One man is in the hospital after police say a fight over a basketball led to bullets flying in Atlanta.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 1500 block of Hardee Street.

At the home, officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officials have not shared an update on his condition.

According to investigators, the situation began when the victim and another man got into a fight over a basketball. Police say the ball kept landing in the victim's yard and hitting his grill.

Authorities are working to identify the gunman and learn more about the shooting.

If you have any details that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.