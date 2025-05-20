Marjorie Taylor Greene reintroduces bill to ban gender-transition procedures for minors

The Brief The Protect Children’s Innocence Act, reintroduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, aims to make gender-transition procedures for minors a federal crime, with penalties including up to 10 years in prison. The bill seeks to codify a previous executive order by Donald Trump, broadly prohibiting surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies for minors, with exceptions for rare genetic conditions or medical emergencies. The legislation has support from over 35 House Republicans and various organizations, but its future in the Senate is uncertain.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has reintroduced legislation that would ban gender-transition medical procedures for minors, escalating a national debate over transgender rights and youth health care.

What they're saying:

The bill, titled the Protect Children’s Innocence Act and now designated as H.R. 3492 in the 119th Congress, would make it a federal crime to provide or facilitate gender-affirming care to individuals under 18. It includes penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines for those found in violation.

"My bill stops the mutilation of kids and holds those responsible for performing or facilitating these barbaric procedures accountable," Greene said in a statement.

Greene’s office described the bill as "a bold step to end the barbaric practice of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors." Critics of similar legislation have argued that such measures infringe on medical decisions made between patients, parents, and doctors, and have warned of potential harm to transgender youth.

Dig deeper:

The measure would codify an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump banning gender transition treatments for minors. The bill defines prohibited treatments broadly, including surgeries such as mastectomies and vaginoplasties, the use of puberty blockers, and hormone therapies. Mental health disorders are explicitly excluded as justification for medical exemption.

The backstory:

Greene first introduced the legislation in 2022, with support from Chloe Cole, a woman who began transitioning as a young teenager, underwent a double mastectomy at 15, and later detransitioned.

The bill includes exceptions for minors with rare genetic conditions or those in medical emergencies certified by a physician. However, it provides no religious or mental health exemptions and prohibits defenses based on cultural or traditional practices.

What's next:

The legislation has garnered support from more than 35 House Republicans, including Reps. Eli Crane of Arizona, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, and Clay Higgins of Louisiana. Backing organizations include the American Principles Project, Citizens for Renewing America, CPAC, Gays Against Groomers, Independent Women, and Moms for Liberty.

If passed, the bill would amend Section 116 of Title 18 in the U.S. Code, adding detailed definitions of "genital or bodily mutilation," "chemical castration," and "biological sex." It would also update federal law to make it illegal to transport a minor across state lines for the purpose of receiving such procedures.

The other side:

The bill’s prospects in the Senate remain uncertain.