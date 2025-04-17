Police: Bounty hunter, resident killed in Stockbridge double shooting

article

Police have released new details about a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Southwinds Point Apartments in Stockbridge that left two men dead, including a bounty hunter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deadly double shooting in Stockbridge apartment complex under investigation

What we know:

Just before noon, officers with the Stockbridge Police Department responded to a report of suspicious individuals in the area of 412 Evergreen Way. Callers believed the individuals may have been bounty hunters attempting to serve a warrant.

Moments later, multiple 911 calls reported gunfire in the area. Witnesses told dispatchers they heard several gunshots. A subsequent caller confirmed that someone had been shot outside an apartment.

When officers arrived, they found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound outside the residence. Multiple shell casings and a blood trail leading back to the apartment unit were also observed.

During a welfare check of the apartment, officers discovered a second deceased male inside a rear bedroom. Both men had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

What they're saying:

Investigators confirmed that one of the deceased individuals was a bounty hunter, while the other was a resident of the apartment. The Stockbridge Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident.

The scene was secured with crime scene tape as detectives worked to gather evidence and determine the sequence of events.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or said what led to the deadly confrontation.