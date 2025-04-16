Expand / Collapse search

Double shooting in Stockbridge apartment complex under investigation

Published  April 16, 2025 4:21pm EDT
Stockbridge
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police responded to a deadly double shooting along Evergreen Way in Stockbridge on April 16, 2025. article

Police responded to a deadly double shooting along Evergreen Way in Stockbridge on April 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Two people are dead following a shooting at a Stockbridge apartment complex. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. 

What we know:

According to the Stockbridge Police Department, officers responded to 50 Evergreen Way off Old Atlanta Road. 

Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The names of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed. 

It is unclear whether anyone is in custody.

The Source: The Stockbridge Police Department provided the details for this article.

