Double shooting in Stockbridge apartment complex under investigation
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Two people are dead following a shooting at a Stockbridge apartment complex.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Stockbridge Police Department, officers responded to 50 Evergreen Way off Old Atlanta Road.
Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed.
It is unclear whether anyone is in custody.
The Source: The Stockbridge Police Department provided the details for this article.