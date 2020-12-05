Police: Body found inside burning Athens apartment

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a dead body found inside a burning home Saturday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the fire happened Saturday on the 300 block of Westchester Drive.

After fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, they discovered the body of a person inside the home.

At this time the body has not been identified, police say.

Police, the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services and the Georgia Fire Marshal's Office are working to determine what caused the fire.

