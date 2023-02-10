Police arrest the founder of a poodle rescue on animal cruelty charges

Police arrested the founder of a poodle rescue group on felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges on Friday evening.

Police said Deborah Blatchley, who founded a group that calls itself Georgia Poodle Rescue, had far more than just poodles when they raided her North Fulton home earlier in the week.

Investigators say the animals she had were the ones that needed saving.

They said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during the sweep of her home on Mountain Rd. in the Milton area earlier in the week.

(Fulton County Police Department)

During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses, two cats and five chickens. All the animals were said to have serious medical issues resulting from the neglect.

"Whenever we get animals like this, they’re always going to need veterinarian care, they’re going to need to be checked out and they could be with us for quite some time," said Tiki Artist, spokesperson for Fulton County Animal Services.

The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. Investigators obtained 56 warrants for this case, including one for fleeing and eluding.

While the investigation continues, Artist says Fulton County Animal Services needs all the help they can get.

"Until the case has been cleared or until the animals have been cleared, they won’t be out for adoption," Artist said. "They will be put into foster care, but again that’s going to take some time. We’re going to need fosters, we’re going to need donations from the community."

To learn more about lending a hand, Artist said you can visit Fulton County Animal Services’ website: fultonanimalservices.com