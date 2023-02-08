Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home

article

Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep.

The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals.

During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses, two cats and five chickens. All the animals were said to have serious medical issues resulting from the neglect.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Fulton County Police Department) From: Supplied

Officials obtained 56 warrants for this case, including one for fleeing and eluding.

Authorities did not provide information on a suspect.

While the investigation continues, Fulton County Animal Services urge anyone able to provide food, medicine or other resources to the animals to visit their website.