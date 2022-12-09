Police arrest suspect wanted for killing teen during vigil in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police said officers arrested a suspect for the murder of a 17-year-old at a candlelight vigil.

Police said 23-year-old Kendell Torrence was charged with murder and booked into DeKalb County Jail.

Police said they shot and killed another teenager and injured two others, including a child, on Flat Shoals Road. Police said the group gathered for a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, an 18-year-old who was murdered just days before on Gresham Road. Officers were told a person walked up to the 17-year-old and shot him before fleeing on foot.

Police said they found a 17-year-old boy dead at the scene. A 16-year-old had a gunshot wound on his hand but was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. An 11-year-old shot in the finger at the vigil was later found at the Walmart on Gresham Road and taken to the hospital.

