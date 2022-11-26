3 injured, 1 dead after shootout during home invasion, DeKalb police say

Police are investigating after multiple people, including teenagers, were shot during a home invasion in DeKalb County.

Police said they found three men — 23-year-old Jacqueze Grier, 18-year-old Taneaious McCune and a 15-year-old boy — shot outside a home on Gresham Road on Friday afternoon. Police said all three went to a hospital in serious to critical condition. Police said McCune later died.

A fourth person, 30-year-old Telvin Thomas, arrived at a hospital later that night. Police learned he was also involved in the incident.

Police believe the four people were trying to enter a home, but there was a shootout involving a man who lives in the home with four other family members.

Police said investigators detained several other people at the scene. SWAT officers responded.

Investigators said the shooting appears justified and don't expect to file charges against residents of the home. Police arrested the three surviving suspects and plan to file murder charges against them and home invasion charges against the adults.