DeKalb County police investigating triple shooting

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people fighting for their lives and a third in serious condition.

Officers were initially called around 5:07 p.m. Friday to reports of a person shot in the 2700 block of Gresham Road. When they arrived they say they found three people, two adult males and one male juvenile, had been shot. All three were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.

Their names have not yet been released.

FOX 5 spoke to Donna Grier, who identified herself as the aunt of two of the victims. She says she couldn't believe what she was hearing when her daughter called her with the horrifying news.

"I'm not doing well at all, at all," she said. "All I know is they got shot."

Courtney Cheeks is renting a home near where the shots were fired. She says she wasn't sure what she was hearing at first.

"I didn't event think they were gunshots. I thought they were fireworks because there were so many. Cheeks told FOX 5. "It's very disturbing to see that."

DeKalb County police say they detained several other parties who had been involved with the help of SWAT officers who were already in the area.

Investigators were still working to learn what led up to the shooting.