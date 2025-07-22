32 people arrested in Troup County human trafficking sting
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A two-day undercover operation targeting human trafficking in Troup County led to the arrest of 32 individuals on a range of charges, including pandering, prostitution, and drug offenses, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced.
What we know:
The operation, which took place on July 16 and 17, was led by the Troup County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division with assistance from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Troup County Marshal’s Office, Haralson County Sheriff's Office, and LaGrange Police Department.
Using advanced investigative technology, law enforcement officers identified and tracked individuals involved in human trafficking and prostitution. Arrests were made once suspects committed acts in violation of state law. All individuals were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Troup County Jail.
In addition to arrests, investigators identified victims of human trafficking and possible sex traffickers. Those cases remain under active investigation and could result in state or federal charges.
The following individuals were arrested during the operation:
- Charles Smith, 61, LaGrange – Pandering
- Linzie Downey, 33, LaGrange – Pandering
- Tyree Townes, 20, Hephzibah – Pandering
- Nithin Kumar, 25, LaGrange – Pandering
- Desmond McMillan, 25, LaGrange – Pandering
- Demetrius Thompson, 36, LaGrange – Pandering
- Demerius Bartlett, 29, Columbus – Pimping
- Kandice Bartlett, 42, Columbus – Prostitution
- Alex Martinez, 54, LaGrange – Pandering
- Patrick Thomas, 28, LaGrange – Pandering
- Eric Gamble, 52, LaGrange – Pandering
- Jeff Wright, 54, LaGrange – Pandering
- Charlie Denson, 39, LaGrange – Pandering
- Joshua Kirkendoll, 42, LaGrange – Possession of Methamphetamine, Pandering
- Sierra Hartman, 25, Montgomery, AL – Prostitution, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Christopher James, 45, Franklin – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Pandering, Probation Violation
- Mark Gray, 31, LaGrange – Pandering
- James Logan, 40, Pine Mountain – Pandering
- Demetrius Talley, 51, LaGrange – Pandering
- Jazmon Griggs, 41, LaGrange – Pandering
- Jarvis Goode, 39, LaGrange – Pandering
- Romel Maycock, 43, LaGrange – Pandering
- Jaquarium Jackson, 32, Lanett, AL – Pandering
- Trinity Mealor, 49, Franklin – Pandering
- Sade Garrison, 26, Columbus – Prostitution
- Ulysses Stenson, 35, LaGrange – Pandering
- Brandy Gillette, 51, St. Petersburg, FL – Pimping
- Melissa Quillen, 38, Augusta – Pimping
- Crystal Cox, 41, Phenix City, AL – Prostitution
- Brandon Smith, 41, Atlanta – Possession of Cocaine, Pimping
- Marquita Nelson, 33, Atlanta – Possession of Cocaine
- Kierra Martin, 37, Austell – Possession of Cocaine, Prostitution
What they're saying:
In a statement, the sheriff’s office emphasized that prostitution is not a victimless crime, citing its ties to organized criminal networks, the exploitation of minors, and its potential for violence and the spread of disease.
"The Troup County Sheriff's Office remains absolutely unwavering in our commitment to fighting human trafficking and dismantling the criminal networks that exploit the vulnerable," said Captain Nathan Taylor, who leads the Narcotics Division. "These 32 arrests are not just numbers—they represent our ongoing effort to target those who profit from and participate in this kind of exploitation. We will continue to aggressively pursue and prosecute anyone involved in human trafficking and related offenses. Our message is clear: Troup County will not be a safe haven for traffickers or those who support this vile industry."