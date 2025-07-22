32 people arrested in Troup County human trafficking sting

article

The Brief A two-day undercover operation in Troup County resulted in the arrest of 32 individuals connected to prostitution, drug offenses, and suspected human trafficking. Law enforcement agencies from multiple counties collaborated using technology to identify suspects and apprehend them without incident. Among those arrested were alleged pimps, sex buyers, and individuals in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine; additional cases remain under investigation.



A two-day undercover operation targeting human trafficking in Troup County led to the arrest of 32 individuals on a range of charges, including pandering, prostitution, and drug offenses, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced.

What we know:

The operation, which took place on July 16 and 17, was led by the Troup County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division with assistance from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Troup County Marshal’s Office, Haralson County Sheriff's Office, and LaGrange Police Department.

Using advanced investigative technology, law enforcement officers identified and tracked individuals involved in human trafficking and prostitution. Arrests were made once suspects committed acts in violation of state law. All individuals were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Troup County Jail.

In addition to arrests, investigators identified victims of human trafficking and possible sex traffickers. Those cases remain under active investigation and could result in state or federal charges.

The following individuals were arrested during the operation:

Charles Smith, 61, LaGrange – Pandering

Linzie Downey, 33, LaGrange – Pandering

Tyree Townes, 20, Hephzibah – Pandering

Nithin Kumar, 25, LaGrange – Pandering

Desmond McMillan, 25, LaGrange – Pandering

Demetrius Thompson, 36, LaGrange – Pandering

Demerius Bartlett, 29, Columbus – Pimping

Kandice Bartlett, 42, Columbus – Prostitution

Alex Martinez, 54, LaGrange – Pandering

Patrick Thomas, 28, LaGrange – Pandering

Eric Gamble, 52, LaGrange – Pandering

Jeff Wright, 54, LaGrange – Pandering

Charlie Denson, 39, LaGrange – Pandering

Joshua Kirkendoll, 42, LaGrange – Possession of Methamphetamine, Pandering

Sierra Hartman, 25, Montgomery, AL – Prostitution, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine

Christopher James, 45, Franklin – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Pandering, Probation Violation

Mark Gray, 31, LaGrange – Pandering

James Logan, 40, Pine Mountain – Pandering

Demetrius Talley, 51, LaGrange – Pandering

Jazmon Griggs, 41, LaGrange – Pandering

Jarvis Goode, 39, LaGrange – Pandering

Romel Maycock, 43, LaGrange – Pandering

Jaquarium Jackson, 32, Lanett, AL – Pandering

Trinity Mealor, 49, Franklin – Pandering

Sade Garrison, 26, Columbus – Prostitution

Ulysses Stenson, 35, LaGrange – Pandering

Brandy Gillette, 51, St. Petersburg, FL – Pimping

Melissa Quillen, 38, Augusta – Pimping

Crystal Cox, 41, Phenix City, AL – Prostitution

Brandon Smith, 41, Atlanta – Possession of Cocaine, Pimping

Marquita Nelson, 33, Atlanta – Possession of Cocaine

Kierra Martin, 37, Austell – Possession of Cocaine, Prostitution

What they're saying:

In a statement, the sheriff’s office emphasized that prostitution is not a victimless crime, citing its ties to organized criminal networks, the exploitation of minors, and its potential for violence and the spread of disease.

"The Troup County Sheriff's Office remains absolutely unwavering in our commitment to fighting human trafficking and dismantling the criminal networks that exploit the vulnerable," said Captain Nathan Taylor, who leads the Narcotics Division. "These 32 arrests are not just numbers—they represent our ongoing effort to target those who profit from and participate in this kind of exploitation. We will continue to aggressively pursue and prosecute anyone involved in human trafficking and related offenses. Our message is clear: Troup County will not be a safe haven for traffickers or those who support this vile industry."