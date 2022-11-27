Teen killed, several young people shot during vigil in DeKalb County

During a vigil for an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a home invasion on Friday, police have reported a gunman opened fire on the grieving crowd killing another teenager and injuring two others, including a child.

3 INJURED, 1 DEAD AFTER SHOOTOUT DURING HOME INVASION, DEKALB POLICE SAY

On Sunday evening, police were sent to the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Parkway to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy dead at the scene. A 16-year-old had a gunshot wound on his hand, but was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. An 11-year-old who said he had been shot in the finger at the vigil was later found at the Walmart on Gresham Road. He was also taken to the hospital.

Police said a group had gathered Sunday to hold a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, the 18-year-old who was murdered just days ago on Gresham Road. Officers were told that's when the suspect walked up to the 17-year-old and shot him before fleeing on foot.

Assault detectives are searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the DeKalb County Police.